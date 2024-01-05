Things a man wants in a woman

It is a known fact that it is almost impossible to know what a man is thinking. Men have certain preferences and likes about how their partner should be. But most women fail to understand this.

Here is a list of things that most men want in their women.

A woman with her own life: Most men do not want someone clingy. They want to share a home with someone who can support and contribute to the relationship in every way possible.

No first move: most men likes a woman who never makes the first move.

No-nonsense: A man wants a woman he can respect. If he knows he can’t get away with anything, he’s likely not to go down that path.

Be his buddy: Make him feel good in front of his friends and important people. Don’t laugh at him but with him.

Men love to be cradled in their women’s arms, only when no one’s looking. They love to feel needed and appreciated. You can see them light up instantly when you pat their head after an exhausting work day. Random kisses or an act of love is all men need at times.