TN government declares Rs 1,000 Pongal gift

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 for the upcoming harvest festival Pongal, according to a statement from the state government on Friday. The cash gift will be distributed through fair price shops before the festival to all ration cardholders, excluding central and state government employees, Income Tax payers, those working in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders, and those with ration cards lacking any commodities. Additionally, the government has already declared a Pongal gift hamper, which includes one kg each of rice and sugar, along with sugarcane. Free dhoties and sarees will also be distributed along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Furthermore, the monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,’ benefiting 1.15 crore women heads of families, is scheduled to be made on January 10, five days ahead of the usual schedule, in celebration of Pongal. The amount will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.