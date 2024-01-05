UPI transactions cross 100 billion-mark in 2023

New Delhi: Transactions via the unified payments interface (UPI) platform surpassed the 100 billion-mark in 2023. As per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the total UPI transactions in last year is around 118 billion. This is a 60% growth as compared to 74 billion transactions recorded in 2022.

The total value of UPI transactions in 2023 stood at around Rs 182 lakh crore, up by 44% as compared to Rs 126 lakh crore in 2022. In December, UPI recorded 12 billion transactions, totalling Rs 18.23 lakh crore. As per NPCI data, the number of UPI transactions each day in December was over 387 million.

Meanwhile, the NPCI has announced the launch of “UPI for Secondary Market” from January 1 in its Beta phase for the equity cash segment.