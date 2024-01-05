Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail selected as the closing film for Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film “12th Fail,” featuring Vikrant Massey in the lead role, has achieved a notable milestone by being selected as the closing film for the esteemed Macau Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Festival. The film, released in October last year, continues to captivate and entertain audiences globally.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the acclaimed filmmaker, is set to attend the festival and participate in the screening of “12th Fail” on January 11 in Macao. The movie is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel, narrating the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. It explores the relentless struggles faced by millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, it transcends being merely an examination-centric film, offering a compelling narrative that inspires viewers to persevere through failures and pursue their dreams.

“12th Fail,” enriched by Vikrant Massey’s remarkable talent, goes beyond traditional cinematic boundaries, delving into themes that resonate with audiences and providing an immersive viewing experience. The film has received acclaim from both critics and audiences, praising its narrative and Vikrant’s outstanding portrayal. Notably, the movie has achieved significant commercial success, particularly considering its modest budget.

In addition to its financial achievements, Vikrant Massey’s ability to breathe life into his character has garnered admiration from peers and industry veterans. His role in “12th Fail” further solidifies his position as a leading figure in contemporary cinema, showcasing his exceptional talent.