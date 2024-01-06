6 killed, 2 injured after lorry hits autorickshaw, bike

Mahabubnagar: 6 people, including a child, died while 2 others were injured late Friday evening in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district after a lorry rammed an autorickshaw and a motorbike on National Highway 44. The incident happened in the Balanagar area of the district.

The victims were residents of Mothighanapur village in Balanagar. They had come to Mahbubnagar to visit the weekly market. The accident took place when they were returning home. The police registered a case into the incident.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Earlier on December 25, 5 people, including 4 of a family, were killed in 2 road accidents on NH 186 due to foggy conditions in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. 2 people, including a pedestrian, were killed in Vempahad in the first accident due to poor visibility on Sunday night.