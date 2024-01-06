Actor Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year’s Eve

Actor Shia LaBeouf has embraced Catholicism, converting and being confirmed on New Year’s Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars. The Capuchin Franciscans-Western American Province shared the news on their Facebook page, featuring images of a smiling LaBeouf receiving Communion, praying with closed eyes, and embracing the friars present at the ceremony. The sacramental event took place at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, where LaBeouf trained for months for his role as Saint Pio in the 2022 film “Padre Pio.”

The Capuchin Franciscan friars expressed their joy in welcoming LaBeouf into the Catholic faith and commended his commitment to his spiritual journey. They highlighted his profound desire to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church and emphasized that his decision to fully enter the Church reflects his sincere aspiration to grow in his relationship with God and live out Gospel values.

Shia LaBeouf gained early fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens” and is renowned for his roles in films such as “Transformers” (2007) and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008). He also starred in the 2019 film “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”

Throughout his career, LaBeouf has faced legal issues, including a 2017 arrest in New York City for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, captured on a live-streamed video. Following the incident, he underwent court-mandated rehabilitation. LaBeouf, who has openly acknowledged struggles with alcoholism and faced accusations of abuse from a former girlfriend, spent several months in the California friary preparing for his role in “Padre Pio.”