Ajay Devgn to Reprise Role in ‘Raid 2’, Set for November 2024 Release

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to the 2018 hit film “Raid”. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the sequel, titled “Raid 2”, has begun production and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film, which started shooting in Mumbai and will also be extensively filmed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, is scheduled for release in theaters on November 15, 2024. “Raid” was based on a real-life raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

T-Series announced the news on its social media handles, stating that “Raid 2” would celebrate the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrate another true case from their books. Ajay Devgn’s upcoming projects also include the period sports drama “Maidaan,” Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again,” and Neeraj Pandey’s “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.” The sequel aims to continue the success of the original film, which featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz and portrayed the challenges faced by tax officers during a real-life raid. The movie will shed light on the untold stories of the Income Tax Department’s dedicated officers.