Alert: Forest fire in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir spreads to Indian side

A forest fire originating in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has extended to the Indian side, particularly affecting the forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The fire, which began in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Friday night, has now reached the Balakote sector in the Mendhar sub-division, according to officials. As a precautionary measure, security forces are on high alert along the LoC to prevent any potential infiltration attempts by terrorists taking advantage of the wildfire.

In response to the escalating fire, Indian Army troops stationed along the LoC are actively engaged in firefighting efforts to control the blaze and prevent its further spread. The situation remains closely monitored to ensure the safety of the border region and forested areas, while security forces remain vigilant against any security threats that may arise amid the ongoing wildfire.