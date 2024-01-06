Avoid eating these foods at night to lower uric acid

Uric acid is formed when chemicals called purines break down in the body. It is a normal body waste product. Uric acid can lead to problems like the issue of Gout and kidney failure as well, if it exceeds a certain limit. Purines, which lead to uric acid, are found in foods like red meat, shellfish and alcohol. It is necessary to abstain from such foods. This space articulates the list of foods that should be avoided at night, if your uric acid levels are higher.

1. Pulses- Pulses and legumes are necessary to fulfil the protein needs. Excess quantities of these foods, however, can increase uric acid levels. According to the Health Shots website, Masoor Dal is one of the pulses that can increase uric acid levels.

2. Beetroot- According to WebMD, the oxalates found in beets can increase your uric acid level. This is because too many beets can lead to gout. To avoid this, stick to no more than a single half-cup serving of beets per day.

3. Alcohol- Consumption of beer and wine, in addition to being harmful to the liver, can elevate uric acid levels. So, the intake of alcohol should be avoided, especially at night.

4. Meat- The consumption of meat is the most dangerous for patients with uric acid levels. Alcohol contains a lot of purine content. It can rapidly increase the uric acid levels in the bloodstream. Therefore, the intake of alcohol should be avoided, especially during the night.

5. Sweets- Do not include sweets in your diet if you are suffering from the health ailment of having high uric acid levels. High intake of sweets increases the risk of hyperuricemia. It is defined as an elevated serum uric acid level, usually greater than 6 mg/dL in women and 7 mg/dL in men.

Besides avoiding eating these foods at night, there are other food products as well that should be avoided for patients with high uric acid. One of these products is honey which can be consumed once in a while. Patients should, however, avoid consuming it in excessive quantities.