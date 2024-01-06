Delight Your Taste Buds with a Spicy Pineapple Chaat

Ingredients:

– 2 cups fresh pineapple, diced

– 1 cucumber, peeled and diced

– 1 red onion, finely chopped

– 1 tomato, diced

– 1 green chili, finely chopped (adjust according to spice preference)

– 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

– 1 teaspoon chaat masala

– 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon black salt

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 2 tablespoons mint chutney

– 2 tablespoons tamarind chutney

– Sev (crispy chickpea noodles) for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine diced pineapple, cucumber, red onion, tomato, and green chili.

2. Add chopped coriander leaves to the mixture.

3. In a small bowl, prepare the spice mix by combining chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, red chili powder, black salt, and regular salt.

4. Sprinkle the spice mix over the pineapple mixture and toss well to coat the fruits and vegetables.

5. Add lemon juice to the mixture and toss again.

6. Drizzle mint chutney and tamarind chutney over the chaat. Adjust the quantity according to your taste preferences.

7. Toss everything together to ensure even coating of chutneys.

8. Garnish with sev for an extra crunch (optional).

9. Serve immediately and enjoy your Spicy Pineapple Chaat!