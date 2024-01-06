Five COVID-19 Deaths in Kerala, Highest Since May Last Year

Kerala witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since May of the previous year, with five reported fatalities, even as the daily caseload decreased on Friday. The national tally also marked the highest number of deaths with 12 reported on the same day.

Health officials noted that most of the deceased individuals in the state were either elderly or had underlying health conditions. Although Kerala recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases, Karnataka and Maharashtra reported 298 and 171 cases, respectively. A health department official, N C Krishnaprasad, emphasized that the recent decline in daily cases may lead to a rise in death numbers, especially considering that the recent surge began in late November.

The state reported its first COVID-19 death on December 4, with a total of 87 deaths so far, and Krishnaprasad suggested that the death toll is unlikely to increase significantly beyond single digits. Despite the recent spike in cases, Kerala has been diligent in conducting tests and accurately reporting deaths, recording a total of 72,081 COVID-19 deaths in the state since the onset of the pandemic.