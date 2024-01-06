Government Initiates Preparations for 2024-25 Budget

The Finance Department of the Delhi government has commenced preparations for the 2024-25 budget, directing other departments to formulate realistic budget estimates. In an official communication, the Finance Department emphasized the need for a final review of the budgetary position based on the actual expenditure of the last nine months across all departments. Departments were urged to assess their budget position, considering possible expenditures in the remaining three months of the financial year, and submit a consolidated statement to the Finance Department. The communication highlighted the adverse view on excessive or unnecessary re-appropriation of funds, failure to surrender anticipated savings, and a rush of expenditure in the last quarter or month of the financial year.

To ensure a more realistic budgetary process, departments were advised to avoid large savings at the end of the financial year and refrain from a last-minute surge in expenditure. The Finance Department stressed the importance of a comprehensive review, urging departments to provide a realistic appraisal of actual expenditures expected during 2023-24. The communication requested departments to submit statements of final excess and savings in a specified proforma by January 10, 2024. Additionally, departments were instructed to share statements related to schemes, programs, or projects with the Planning Department of the government as part of the budgetary exercise. This initial review marks a crucial step in the government’s budget preparation process for the upcoming fiscal year.