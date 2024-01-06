India launch date of Moto G34 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: Motorola has announced that it will launch its Moto G34 5G in the Indian market on January 9, 2024. As per reports, the Moto G34 5G’s base model, featuring 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, is expected to be priced around Rs 10,999.

The Moto G34 5G boasts a 6.5-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Users can choose between 4GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, with the added flexibility of expanding storage using a microSD card.Moto G34 5G: Android System. The phone will run on the Android 14 OS. Motorola will provide 1 major Android upgrade and 3 years of security patches.

The new smartphone features a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor at the rear, along with a 16MP front camera. The Moto G34 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging and a 20W adapter. The smartphone will be available in Ice Blue, Charcoal Black, and Ocean Green.