Indian Railways Inks Pact with US for Net Zero Emissions by 2030.

The Indian Railways has entered into an MoU with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to achieve its Mission Net Zero goal of carbon emissions by 2030. Approved by the Indian government, the MoU aims to facilitate modernization, advanced energy solutions, regional energy and market integration, private sector engagement, and training in specific technology areas like renewable energy. The agreement also emphasizes long-term energy planning, clean energy deployment, and support for the promotion of e-mobility. The USAID will provide technical assistance to the Indian Railways to reduce dependence on imported fuels and boost renewable energy deployment, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The five-year MoU focuses on reducing carbon emissions, decreasing reliance on imported fuels like diesel and coal, and promoting the development of local ecosystems through renewable energy projects. It also aims to support the Indian Railways in developing an energy efficiency policy, green building initiatives, and clean energy procurement. The partnership underscores the commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, with active monitoring by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The collaboration is expected to contribute significantly to India’s sustainable development goals and environmental initiatives in the transportation sector.