Indian Railways to operate over 100 trains to Ayodhya: Details

Ayodhya: The Indian Railways will operate several special trains to Ayodhya. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers during consecration ceremony of Ram Temple on January 22.

The national transporter will operate more than 100 trains from Bihar alone. It will run 3 trains from each of its 38 districts to help devotees reach Ayodhya conveniently. As per the Indian Railways, these special trains will follow the routes of the regular trains that run during the Chhath festival.

The Indian Railways said these special trains will not stop at Ayodhya Dham station but at nearby stations like Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Trains from Anand Vihar to Ayodhya:

The Indian Railways said the newly commissioned Ayodhya Dham Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal (22425/22426) Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week. The train would depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:10 am and would reach Ayodhya Dham Junction at 2:30 pm.

The train would depart from Ayodhya Dham junction at 3:20 pm and would reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:40 pm. The train would reach Charbagh at 5:15 pm and Kanpur Central at 6:35 pm.

The Railways said the train won’t operate on Wednesday. From January 4, the train would start its commercial operation.