ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Set for Final Orbit Placement Today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to execute the final manoeuvre on Saturday to position the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, India’s first space-based solar observatory, in its ultimate orbit approximately 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. The spacecraft will be stationed in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) in the Sun-Earth system, representing 1% of the total distance between Earth and the Sun. This strategic positioning offers the advantage of uninterrupted observation of the Sun, enabling real-time monitoring of solar activities and their impact on space weather.

The Aditya-L1, launched on September 2, 2023, by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57), carries seven payloads designed to study various layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. The upcoming manoeuvre, scheduled for around 4 pm on Saturday, aims to secure the spacecraft in its designated halo orbit, preventing any unintended trajectory towards the Sun. ISRO officials emphasize the importance of this mission, anticipating that the Aditya-L1’s payloads will offer crucial insights into phenomena such as coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, solar flares, and the dynamics of space weather.