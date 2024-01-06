Know how to hide Instagram stories from certain followers

Mumbai: Instagram is the most popular social media platform. It allows its users to restrict specific individuals from viewing their stories without adding them to their ‘Close Friends’ list

Steps to restrict certain users from viewing your stories:

Open Instagram and go to your profile page.

Look for the hamburger menu in the top right corner and tap on it.

In the menu, choose ‘Settings and privacy.’

Navigate to ‘Who can see your content’ and locate ‘Hide story and live.’

Within this setting, find the specific account you want to restrict and select their account to hide all stories and lives. You can choose multiple accounts at once.