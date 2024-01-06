Michael Bolton announces temporary break as he undergoes surgery for brain tumor

The renowned musician Michael Bolton has begun the new year with the revelation of a serious health issue. In a recent social media post, Bolton shared that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and has undergone emergency surgery. The 70-year-old rocker disclosed this information in an Instagram post, stating that the brain tumor was discovered just before the holidays, leading to immediate surgery. Bolton expressed gratitude to his medical team, noting that the surgery was successful, and he is now recovering at home with the support of his family.

Acknowledging the difficulty of disappointing fans, Bolton announced that he would be taking a temporary break to focus on his health in the coming months. Despite the challenges, he reassured his followers that he is dedicated to accelerating his recovery and returning to performing soon. Bolton concluded the message by expressing appreciation for the positive messages from fans and promised to provide updates on his progress.

In July, Michael Bolton released the album “Spark of Light,” featuring 14 original songs he co-wrote over the years. Bolton’s illustrious career spans decades, and he achieved breakthrough success with the song “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Other hits in his repertoire include “To Love Somebody,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” and “This Is the Time,” among others.