Moderate intensity earthquake hit Southern California near Lytle Creek

California: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Lytle Creek in Southern California on January 6. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 18:55:54 with a recorded depth of 8.8 km. The earthquake’s epicenter was at Latitude: 34.265°N and Longitude: 117.510°W, – 1 km WNW of Lytle Creek, CA.

Northern California borders the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which has caused the largest earthquakes on record worldwide – some with a magnitude of 9.2 that have caused widespread damage.

Also Read: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced

In the past 150 years, nearly 40 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have affected Northern California. Most of these earthquakes were centered on faults nearby. The Northern California Coast is the most tsunami-prone area of the continental United States. In the past 70 years, 34 tsunamis have been recorded on the North Coast.