NASA to extend a unique opportunity to the public to have their names fly to the lunar surface

In an uncommon move, NASA is offering a unique opportunity for the public to have their names sent to the lunar surface aboard the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER), as announced by the space agency. The “Send Your Name with VIPER” campaign invites space enthusiasts worldwide to participate by submitting their names before the deadline on March 15, 2024.

Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, emphasized the significance of the moon mission, stating, “With VIPER, we are going to study and explore parts of the Moon’s surface no one has ever been to before – and with this campaign, we are inviting the world to be part of that risky yet rewarding journey.” NASA’s dedicated website for the “Send Your Name with VIPER” initiative not only facilitates name submissions but also provides the opportunity to create and download a virtual boarding pass, serving as a keepsake of involvement in this historic mission.

Participants are encouraged to express their excitement on social media using the hashtag #SendYourName, as per NASA. Daniel Andrews, VIPER’s project manager at NASA’s Ames Research Center, highlighted the rover’s groundbreaking role, stating, “Our VIPER is a game-changer. It’s the first mission of its kind, expanding our understanding of where lunar resources could be harvested to support a long-term human presence on the Moon.”

Scheduled for a late 2024 deployment to the lunar surface through Astrobotic Technologies’ Griffin Mission One, VIPER will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. As part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative under the Artemis program, the rover will embark on a roughly 100-day mission to collect crucial data about lunar ice and potential resources.