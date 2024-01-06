‘One Nation, One Election’ panel seeks public suggestions

The committee on ‘One Nation, One Election,’ led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, has called for suggestions from the public to bring about necessary changes in the current legal and administrative framework for conducting simultaneous elections across the country. The high-level committee, in a public notice, mentioned that suggestions received by January 15 would be considered, and individuals can submit their inputs on the committee’s website onoe.gov.in or via email to [email protected].

The committee, formed in September of the previous year, has held two meetings and recently reached out to political parties for their views on a mutually agreed date for simultaneous polls. It sent letters to national and state parties, along with registered unrecognized parties. The panel, tasked with examining and recommending measures for simultaneous elections at various levels, including the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities, and Panchayats, is also seeking recommendations for specific amendments to relevant laws and rules. The committee had earlier engaged with the Law Commission on this matter and may call for further consultations with them.