Republic Day 2024: Know how and where to buy tickets

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26th. The Republic Day parade on the famous Rajpath will start at 9:30 am from Vijay Chowk and go for over five kilometers, ending at the National Stadium. The country celebrates Republic Day to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

Republic Day 2024: Parade Date, Venue, and Time:

Date: January 26

Venue: Rajpath, Delhi.

Time: 10:00 am (Commencement time: 9:30 am)

Steps to buy Republic Day parade tickets online:

Step 1: Visit the Invitation Management System (IMS) or the Aamantran online portal of the Ministry of Defense (aamantran.mod.gov.in/login).

Step 2: Enter your mobile number, and then provide the OTP sent to it.

Step 3: Fill in other details such as your name, date of birth, address, and captcha code, and register.

Step 4: Select ‘Republic Day Parade’ from the list of events. Then select an ID type and upload a valid identity proof.

Step 5: Proceed to make an online payment for the ticket.

Step 6: Download the online ticket.

Steps to buy Republic Day parade tickets offline:

Tickets can be obtained for the event from different locations, including India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) Travel Counters, Delhi Tourism Development Corporation (DTDC) Counters, and Departmental Sale Counters at various places in Delhi. Additionally, the Parliament House Reception Office and the Government of India Tourist Office on Janpath are also available for ticket purchases during specific hours.

Tickets can also be bought offline from booths and counters at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan, and Parliament House. You will have to produce an original photo ID card, such as an Aadhaar card, driving license, PAN card, or passport, while buying tickets offline.