Researchers find that the true colours of Neptune and Uranus are very similar

In a recent revelation, researchers have discovered that the true colors of Neptune and Uranus are very similar, contrary to the stark differences believed earlier. The insight comes from re-examining the images captured by NASA’s Voyager 2 mission during its flybys of Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989, marking the first detailed observations of the two ice giants in our solar system.

When initially observed, Uranus displayed a pale cyan color, while Neptune exhibited a striking deep blue color. However, further analysis revealed that these apparent differences were not as pronounced in the true colors. The researchers combined single-color images captured by Voyager 2 to create composites, and Neptune’s images were enhanced to highlight white clouds and winds in its atmosphere.

The study, led by Prof. Patrick Irwin at the University of Oxford, challenges the long-held belief that Neptune appears slightly bluer than Uranus due to differences in the transparency of aerosols in their atmospheres. The coloration of both ice giants results from the presence of methane, which absorbs green and red light.

The images created from Voyager 2’s data, which were initially published in the 1980s, were enhanced and stretched, leading to a misconception about the true colors of Neptune. In these images, Neptune appeared deep blue, but the recent re-analysis provides a more accurate representation of the planets’ colors.

Prof. Irwin stated that the familiar images of Uranus from Voyager 2 were published closer to “true” color, while those of Neptune were artificially saturated and enhanced, making them appear too blue. By applying their model to the original data, the researchers have reconstructed the most accurate representation of the colors of both Neptune and Uranus.