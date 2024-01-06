Simple recipe for Chicken Kung Pao

Ingredients:

– 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1/2 cup unsalted peanuts

– 1 red bell pepper, diced

– 1 green bell pepper, diced

– 3/4 cup diced zucchini

– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

– 3 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

– 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

– 1 tablespoon cornstarch

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– 2 teaspoons sesame oil

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon ginger, minced

– 2 green onions, sliced (for garnish)

– Cooked rice (for serving)

Instructions:

1. In a bowl, mix the soy sauce, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, cornstarch, sugar, and sesame oil to create the sauce. Set aside.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Add the diced chicken and stir-fry until browned and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the wok and set aside.

4. In the same wok, add a bit more oil if needed and sauté the minced garlic and ginger until fragrant.

5. Add the diced bell peppers and zucchini. Stir-fry for 2-3 minutes until they begin to soften.

6. Return the cooked chicken to the wok and add the peanuts.

7. Pour the prepared sauce over the chicken and vegetables. Stir to coat everything evenly.

8. Continue to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until the sauce thickens and coats the chicken and vegetables.

9. Garnish with sliced green onions.

10. Serve the Chicken Kung Pao over cooked rice.