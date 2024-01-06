UAE authority announces closure of some roads

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced major road closures. The RTA informed that several roads in Dubai along Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah areas will be closed in the early hours of Sunday until 1pm. These roads will be closed to give way for the staging of Dubai Marathon.

Dubai Marathon will take place from 6am until 1pm. Full details of road closures are yet to be announced by authorities, but roads that will be affected include parts of Umm Suqeim Street, Jumeirah Beach Road and Al Wasl Road.

Dubai Marathon will start and finish on the Umm Suqeim Road close to Dubai Police Academy with the 42.195km distance taking in Jumeirah Beach Road and passing in the shadows of the iconic Burj Al Arab and Madinat properties. Aside from the competitive marathon, there are elite and amateur runners who will also compete in the 10km category, while there is a 4km fun run for beginners and hobbyists.