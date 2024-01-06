V S Achuthanandan Honored with Inaugural Kerala Award

Veteran Communist leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan received the inaugural Kerala Award from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony held at Tagore Centenary Hall. Due to health reasons, Achuthanandan couldn’t attend the event, and the award was received by his son, V A Arun Kumar. The Kerala Award, instituted by Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU), comprises a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a sculpture. Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted Achuthanandan’s 83 years of Communist Party membership and his lifelong dedication to the welfare of agricultural laborers, transforming him into a legendary figure.

The ceremony, attended by CPM state secretary M V Govindan, Minister Kadannapalli Ramachandran, Anavoor Nagappan, V S Joy (MLA), and Mayor Arya Rajendran, acknowledged Achuthanandan’s significant contributions and sacrifices for the betterment of laborers. Despite facing adversity, Achuthanandan’s commitment to the Communist cause and his deep understanding of the struggles of agricultural workers have left an indelible mark on his legacy.