When, where and how to watch the Golden Globes 2024 in India

The highly anticipated 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards is poised to captivate audiences globally on January 8 at 6:30 am IST, marking the return of this prestigious ceremony following the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) in 2023.

Broadcasting live from Beverly Hills, California, the event promises a star-studded affair and will be exclusively streamed for Indian viewers on Lionsgate Play, commencing at 6:30 am IST, with the red-carpet spectacle starting at 5:30 am IST.

A Lionsgate Play subscription is available for Rs 399 for 3 months, with payment options including debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.

After the HFPA’s disbandment, the rights to this year’s Golden Globes have been secured by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries.

Hosted by acclaimed comedian Jo Koy, the 81st Golden Globe Awards features an impressive lineup of presenters, including Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried, among other luminaries from the entertainment industry.

In terms of nominations, Barbie emerges as a front-runner with an impressive count of 9 nominations, closely followed by Oppenheimer with 8 nominations. Notably, in television categories, Succession leads the pack with 9 nominations, setting the stage for an intriguing competition among the best of the small screen.

This year’s ceremony introduces two new categories: ‘Cinematic and Box Office Achievement’ and ‘Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,’ marking an exciting expansion in recognizing diverse talents and contributions within the entertainment landscape.