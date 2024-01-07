756 new Covid cases , active infection at 4,049

India reported 756 new cases of Covid, with 4,049 active cases, according to the health ministry’s update on Sunday. Over the past 24 hours, five deaths were recorded—two each in Kerala and Maharashtra, and one in Jammu and Kashmir. Daily cases had dropped to double digits until December 5, 2023, but began rising again due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions. The JN.1 variant, however, is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or an increase in hospitalization and mortality, official sources stated. Of the total active cases, around 92% are recovering under home isolation.

India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the peak during the Delta wave in April-June 2021, reporting 4,14,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the pandemic’s onset in early 2020, more than 4.5 crore people have been infected, and over 5.3 lakh have died. The national recovery rate is at 98.81%, with more than 4.4 crore people having recovered. The country has administered 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines to date.