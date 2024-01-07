Ather Energy launches 450 Apex in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy has launched 450 Apex in the Indian market. The battery-powered scooter is offered at the starting price of Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now purchase the vehicle from the company’s official authorisd showroom. The same also can be done online via Ather Energy’s official website.

The e-scooter is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack, featuring a 7 kW electric motor. This engine offers an IDC range of 157 km on a full top-up. The vehicle is capable of doing a 0-40 km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds. The e-scooter features multiple riding modes including Warp+ mode, which allows the riders to enjoy its peak performance by forcing it to reach its top speed.

The 450 Apex also has an LED headlight setup, digital cluster, stylish wheels, single seating arrangement, LED turn indicators, and whatnot. The 450 Apex will be offered in an Indium Blue colour . It will be having an extended warranty pack of 5-year/60,000km battery warranty.