CBSE releases revised dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams

Jan 7, 2024, 03:26 pm IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the  exam dates for Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024. CBSE rescheduled some minor subject exams for Class 10 and 12. Students can check the updated date sheet on the official website.

In the revised CBSE 10th date sheet for 2024, the retail paper, originally scheduled for February 16, 2024, has been postponed to February 28, 2024. Additionally, the French and Tibetan papers will now be conducted on February 20, 2024, and February 23, 2024, respectively, as opposed to their initial dates of March 5, 2024, and March 4, 2024.

Only the Fashion Studies subject’s exam date has changed for Class 12. First scheduled for March 11, 2024, the paper will now be held on March 21, 2024. Exams for Class 10 and 12 will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm, with some board exams ending at 12.30pm.

The new exam dates for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024 are as follows:

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2024: New Exam Dates:

Subject    Initial Exam Date      Revised Exam Date

Retail       February 16, 2024    February 28, 2024

French     March 5, 2024          February 20, 2024

Tibetan    March 4, 2024          February 23, 2024

CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2024: Revised Exam Dates:

Subject                      Initial Exam Date    Revised Exam Date

Fashion Studies        March 11, 2024       March 21, 2024

