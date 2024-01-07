CM orders action against illegall children’s homes

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured that the 26 girl inmates reported missing from a children’s home in Parwalia area are safe. He directed officials to take strict action against institutions operating illegally and without proper permissions. A case was registered in connection with the alleged disappearance, with suspicions that the girls left due to homesickness. However, CM Yadav clarified that they had been identified and were with their families. During a video conference, he emphasized the need to crack down on unregistered children’s homes and take stringent measures against such unauthorized operations.

Bhopal district rural Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Singh confirmed that all the missing girls are safe and reunited with their families. Earlier, an FIR was filed against Anil Mathew, the operator of the children’s home, for allegedly running it illegally. The complainant stated that Mathew failed to provide a registration certificate, and 26 out of 68 girl inmates were initially reported missing. CM Yadav’s directive underscores the importance of ensuring the proper functioning and legality of institutions catering to vulnerable populations like children’s homes in the state.