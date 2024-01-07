Cold wave: 22 trains delayed

On Sunday, twenty-two trains heading to Delhi experienced delays of up to six hours due to weather-related conditions in the national capital. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, slightly above the season’s average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a humidity level of 79 percent at 8:30 am. The upcoming week is expected to see shallow to moderate fog, with the possibility of a cloudy sky and light rains on January 9. Railways cited these weather conditions in Delhi and various states as the cause for the delays in the Delhi-bound trains.

The IMD forecasts mainly clear skies on Sunday with shallow fog in the morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 am was recorded at 341, falling under the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI in the range of 301 to 400 is considered ‘very poor’. The CPCB categorizes AQI levels, ranging from ‘good’ (0-50) to ‘severe’ (401-500). These weather-related disruptions and the prevailing air quality conditions indicate ongoing challenges in transportation and public health management in the region.