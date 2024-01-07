Congress Forms Election Committees for 8 States

Congress President has approved the constitution of Pradesh Election Committees for several states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. The committees will play a crucial role in the party’s election strategies for the respective states. Rajasthan Pradesh Election Committee will be chaired by Govind Singh Dotasra, with notable members like Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Jitendra Singh. In Kerala, K Sudhakar will lead the Pradesh Election Committee, featuring senior leaders such as A K Antony, K C Venugopal, and Shashi Tharoor.

Telangana’s Pradesh Election Committee will be headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, with members including Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. In Himachal Pradesh, PCC chief Pratibha Singh will chair the Pradesh Election Committee, with Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and other prominent leaders. Jitu Patwari will lead the Pradesh Election Committee for Madhya Pradesh, along with Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, and others. The Political Affairs Committee for Madhya Pradesh, headed by Jitendra Singh, has been established to address state-specific political matters. The party has also constituted Pradesh Election Committees for Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Tripura, each with its respective leaders at the helm.