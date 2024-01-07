Couple, child die as SUV falls into deep gorge

Srinagar: A couple and their three-month-old child died as their SUV veered off the road and fell into a 400-foot-deep gorge. One person sustained serious injuries in the incident. The accident took place near the Zero Point in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

The Bolero Camper was going to Chassana from Tulli. The vehicle was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

The deceased have been identified as Zahid Ahmad (27) of Balmatkote village of Mahore, his wife Sayra Akhter (26) and their three-month-old baby, Singh said. Irfan Ahmad, a resident of Deval village of Mahore, was injured.