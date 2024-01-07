Follow these simple tips to make WhatsApp more secure and private

Mumbai: WhatsApp, owned by Meta is the most popular social media messaging platform. Meta is providing several security and privacy settings for users. The company has announced several features to improve protection.

Meta has recently introduced Privacy Checkup. This feature allows users to quickly review and manage their privacy settings, so they can always control who sees their information.

To start, tap ‘Start checkup’ in your Privacy settings. You’ll be taken through a series of screens where you can choose who can contact you, add you to groups, and manage your blocked contacts. You can also edit your personal information, such as your profile photo, last seen and online status, and read receipts. Additionally, you can add more privacy to your chats and groups by setting up disappearing messages and enabling end-to-end encrypted backups.

Here is a step by step guide on how to silence unknown callers, enable screen lock, 2FA, and more in WhatsApp:

Silence unknown callers:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Tap Account > Privacy.

Scroll down and tap Blocked contacts.

Tap Add in the top-right corner.

Select Unknown from your contacts.

Tap Block.

Enable screen lock:

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Tap Account > Privacy.

Scroll down and tap Screen Lock.

Toggle on Require Face ID/Touch ID to Unlock.

You can also choose how long after you close WhatsApp before the screen lock is required.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA):

Open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Tap Account > Two-Step Verification.

Tap Enable Two-Step Verification.

Enter a 6-digit PIN and tap Next.

Enter your email address and tap Next.

You will receive an email with a verification code. Enter the code in WhatsApp and tap Next.

In addition to the Privacy Checkup feature, there are a number of other privacy and security settings that you can enable in WhatsApp.

These include:

Profile photo: Choose who can see your profile photo (everyone, your contacts only, or no one).

Last seen and online: Choose who can see when you were last seen or if you are online (everyone, your contacts only, or no one).

Read receipts: Choose who can see if you have read their messages (everyone, your contacts only, or no one).

Groups: Choose who can add you to groups (everyone, your contacts only, or no one).

Disappearing messages: Set messages to disappear after a certain amount of time (24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or 1 year).

End-to-end encrypted backups: Enable end-to-end encrypted backups so that your backups are only accessible to you.

Block and report abuse: You can also manage your blocked contacts, blocked groups, and report spam or abuse. To access these settings, go to Settings > Account > Privacy.