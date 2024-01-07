Google Maps launches WhatsApp-like live location sharing: Know how to use it

Mumbai: Leading navigation app, Google Maps has launched WhatsApp-like live location sharing feature. Google Maps is one of the pre-installed apps on most Android devices. This new feature will enable the users to share their live location with friends and family. It will further allow them to share preferences, including the duration and additional details like battery status and the estimated time of arrival during navigation.

Steps to share live locations by using Google Maps:

Open Google Maps

Now tap on the profile icon in the top right corner

Select ‘Location Sharing’

There, tap on ‘Share Location’ to choose the sharing duration and then you can generate a shareable link

To stop sharing, tap ‘Sharing via link’ and press ‘Stop.’

Versatile sharing beyond the app

Also Read: Couple, child die as SUV falls into deep gorge

Google Maps enables users to share their location not only within the app but also through other apps which are used for conversations. The app does work even when the ‘Location History’ is disabled.

The new feature is not available for children who are using Google Maps, under the age of 13 in India. It does not support Google Workspace domain accounts. Google Maps Go platform does not have access to this feature.