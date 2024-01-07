Gulf country make practical tests mandatory for issuing work permits

Kuwait City: Kuwait government has decided to introduce practical tests for skilled technical workers as a prerequisite for issuing work permits. The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM), in collaboration with the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) has announced this decision. The move comes in line with the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Talal Al Khaled.

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has prepared a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PAAET. The MoU is expected to be signed early next week. This MoU will set the framework for conducting practical and technical tests for skilled workers in Kuwait, making it a mandatory requirement for obtaining a work permit.

The tests will be introduced in gradual stages and will apply to specific professions. The primary aim of these tests is to enhance the technical proficiency of workers in Kuwait and contribute to the development of the labour market.