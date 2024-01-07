Harike Wetland Welcomes 40,000 to 50,000 Migratory Birds

Around 40,000 to 50,000 migratory birds have arrived at Punjab’s Harike wetland, marking the delayed onset of the winter season this year. Harike wetland, the largest in North India, spans 86 square kilometers across Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Kapurthala districts. Serving as a winter habitat for various rare species of migratory water birds, it sits at the confluence of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. Approximately 90 species of migratory birds, including those from Siberia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, and other regions, migrate to Harike every winter after their native water bodies freeze. These winged visitors typically stay at Harike until March or April. Gitanjali Kanwar, coordinator at World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) India, estimates the current arrival at 40,000 to 50,000 birds, with the exact numbers to be determined after this month’s water bird census. Usually starting in September, the migratory birds’ arrival was delayed this season, beginning in November, attributed to the late onset of winter.

The number of migratory birds is anticipated to increase further in the upcoming days. The species currently present at Harike include greylag geese, coots, gadwall, northern pintail, common teal, common pochard, northern shoveler, godwits, redshank, spoonbills, and painted storks. Pochard and ducks are expected to join in larger numbers. To prevent poaching, round-the-clock patrolling teams have been deployed at Harike, according to Lakhwinder Singh, the district forest and wildlife officer (Ferozepur range). In 2023, more than 65,000 migratory birds arrived, nearly 12% less than the number in 2021. The pandemic resulted in no census of migratory birds in 2022. In 2021, a total of 74,869 migratory birds from 88 species arrived, while there were 91,025 birds of 90 species in 2020 at Harike. In 2018 and 2019, there were 94,771 birds of 94 species and 123,128 birds of 83 species, respectively. Punjab also hosts five other protected wetlands, including Keshopur Miani wetland, Nangal wetland, Ropar wetland, Kanjli wetland, and Beas river wetland. Additionally, the Ranjit Sagar Dam conservation reserve has been designated as a national wetland.