India Meteorological Department predicts rainfall in several states: Details

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several states. As per IMD, Northwest and Central India is likely to witness rainfall during the next 2-3 days. According to IMD rainfall with thunderstorm/hailstorm is likely over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh during Jan 8 – Jan 10.

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Coastal Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 3-5 days. According to IMD’s weather bulletin, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu on January 7.

Also Read: Police seizes cocaine worth Rs 9 crore, 2 Nigerian nationals arrested

Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are likely to experience severe cold day conditions over the next two days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are highly likely to persist in certain areas across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during January 7-8.