India Saudi Arabia set to sign bilateral Haj Agreement on January 7

Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, and Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, along with a delegation, are set to visit Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday for the signing and exchange of the bilateral Haj Agreement 2024. The anticipated Haj Quota for the year is likely to be 175,000, a significant number. Smriti Irani is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah, the Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs of Saudi Arabia, focusing on mutual interests and preparations for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

Dr Tawfiq, during his visit to Delhi in December 2023, reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to facilitating more Indians for the Haj pilgrimage. The discussions aim to explore opportunities, address challenges, and facilitate the arrival of more pilgrims for Umrah. The Indian delegation will also explore the potential enhancement of air services, including the involvement of low-cost carriers such as Flynas and Flyadeal from Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the delegation will engage with the Indian business community and diaspora in Saudi Arabia. On January 8, Smriti Irani will attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of the ‘Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs, further strengthening the Indo-Saudi partnership.