Indian Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya from this state: Details

Jaipur: The North Western Railway (NWR) has decided to introduce three to four special trains to connect several cities of Rajasthan with the temple town of Ayodhya. These trains will connect several cities of Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer, amongst others.

A LIST OF TENTATIVE ROUTES TO BE COVERED:

Ajmer to Ayodhya via Bandikui and Agra.

Jodhpur to Ayodhya via Jaipur, Alwar and Rewari.

Udaipur to Ayodhya via Jaipur, Dausa and Alwar.

Another train will start from Haryana’s Hisar to Ayodhya and will also connect a few cities of Rajasthan to the temple town.

Also Read: Follow these simple tips to make WhatsApp more secure and private

Earlier the national transporter said that it will operate more than 100 trains from Bihar alone. It will run 3 trains from each of its 38 districts to help devotees reach Ayodhya conveniently. As per the Indian Railways, these special trains will follow the routes of the regular trains that run during the Chhath festival.

The Indian Railways said these special trains will not stop at Ayodhya Dham station but at nearby stations like Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.The Indian Railways said the newly commissioned Ayodhya Dham Junction-Anand Vihar Terminal (22425/22426) Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week. The train would depart from Anand Vihar Terminal at 6:10 am and would reach Ayodhya Dham Junction at 2:30 pm.

The train would depart from Ayodhya Dham junction at 3:20 pm and would reach Anand Vihar Terminal at 11:40 pm. The train would reach Charbagh at 5:15 pm and Kanpur Central at 6:35 pm.

The Railways said the train won’t operate on Wednesday. From January 4, the train would start its commercial operation.