Javed Akhtar expresses concern over the success of films like ‘Animal’

Javed Akhtar has raised concerns about the dangerous trend of commercially successful films featuring problematic scenes, taking an apparent swipe at Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal.” Speaking at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, the veteran lyricist emphasized the responsibility on young filmmakers in shaping characters that align with societal values. Without explicitly naming “Animal,” Akhtar cited instances where a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or condones slapping a woman, expressing the danger if such films achieve blockbuster success.

Referring to a pivotal scene in “Animal” where the lead character demands his mistress to lick his shoes, Akhtar highlighted the film’s financial success but underscored the criticism it faced for being misogynistic and excessively violent. He emphasized the significant role audiences play in deciding the content and values portrayed in films. Akhtar pointed out the challenge writers face in determining the representation of a hero on screen, noting that societal confusion about right and wrong contributes to the difficulty of creating compelling characters in storytelling. He cited the evolving dynamics in society, where simplicity is replaced by a nuanced understanding of rich and poor, making it challenging to depict certain characters negatively.