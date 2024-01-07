Know health benefits of drinking buttermilk

Buttermilk is a fermented dairy beverage. It is made by adding live cultures, or lactic acid bacteria, to milk. The bacteria ferment the lactose in the milk. This gives buttermilk its tangy flavour and thick consistency. Buttermilk typically has fewer calories than regular milk. This makes it a suitable option for those on a calorie-restricted diet.

10 Health benefits of consuming buttermilk:

1. Promotes digestion: Buttermilk contains probiotics that help improve digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This can prevent common digestive issues like indigestion, bloating, and constipation.

2. Boosts immunity: The probiotics in buttermilk enhance the immune system by stimulating the production of antibodies and strengthening the defence against harmful pathogens. This can help reduce the risk of infections and improve overall health.

3. Supports weight loss: Buttermilk is low in calories and fat but high in protein. Its protein content keeps you feeling full for longer, reducing the tendency to overeat.

4. Provides hydration: Buttermilk is a natural thirst quencher, making it a great choice for hydration. It contains electrolytes like potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

5. Improves bone health: Buttermilk promotes strong and healthy bones.

6. Regulates blood pressure: The potassium content in buttermilk helps maintain normal blood pressure levels by countering the harmful effects of sodium. This can reduce the risk of hypertension and related cardiovascular diseases.

7. Enhances skin health: Buttermilk contains lactic acid. Regular consumption of buttermilk can promote smoother and healthier skin, reducing the appearance of blemishes and improving complexion.

8. Balances cholesterol levels: Buttermilk is low in fat and cholesterol, making it a heart-healthy beverage. It contains compounds like plant sterols that can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and maintain overall cardiovascular health.

9. Boosts nutrient absorption: The lactic acid bacteria in buttermilk enhance the absorption of nutrients like iron, calcium, and B vitamins from other foods.

10. Reduces acidity: The presence of lactic acid in buttermilk helps regulate the pH balance in the stomach, reducing acidity and heartburn. This makes it a natural remedy for individuals suffering from acid reflux or gastric ulcers.