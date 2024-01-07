Know how stop Instagram and Facebook from tracking your web activity

Mumbai: Meta has launched a new option that will let users block Instagram from collecting information about the websites and apps one visit. This feature was previously available only for Facebook, this option is now being expanded to Instagram as well.

The new feature named ‘Activity Off-Meta Technologies’ is a privacy setting that allows users to see and control data that apps and websites share with Meta platforms. This includes information about interactions with businesses and organizations, such as visiting their apps or websites. Users can use this tool to see which businesses are sending data to Meta, disconnect specific ones, or clear all the data.

How to stop Instagram from tracking your internet activity:

Open the Instagram app and tap on your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Tap on the three horizontal lines in the top right corner and select ‘Settings and Privacy.’

Tap on ‘Activity’ and then ‘Activity Off Meta Technologies.’

Toggle on ‘Disconnect Future Activity’ to prevent Instagram from tracking your activity on other apps and websites.

If you want to manage your past activity, you can do the following:

From the ‘Activity Off Meta Technologies’ page, tap on ‘Your Information and Permissions’ and then ‘Your Activity off Meta Technologies.’

On this page, you can:

– See your recent activity

– Disconnect specific app activity

– Clear old data

– Manage future activity to prevent businesses from sharing data

If you choose ‘Manage Future Activity’ and ‘Disconnect Future Activity,’ it will also get rid of your past activity.

Steps to stop Facebook from tracking your internet activity:

Go to your Facebook profile and click on the three dots in the top right corner.

Select ‘Settings & Privacy’ and then ‘Settings.’

Click on ‘Your Facebook Information’ in the left column and then ‘Off-Facebook Activity.’

Click on ‘Manage Your Off-Facebook Activity’ and then ‘Manage Future Activity.’

Toggle off ‘Future Off-Facebook Activity’ to prevent Facebook from tracking your activity on other apps and websites.

You can also choose to disconnect specific apps and websites from Facebook by clicking on the ‘Manage Your Off-Facebook Activity’ button and then clicking on ‘Manage Activity.’