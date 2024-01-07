Know how to use Instagram’s new AI background feature

Mumbai: Meta owned social media platform, Instagram has launched a new AI media editing tool. The new tool allow users to remove their existing background and replace it with an AI-generated background based on their unique text prompt. While the feature is currently available for selected users, it will be rolled out to everyone in coming weeks.

The new AI tool will be positioned among the existing icons at the top of your screen, alongside options like text and music. This tool is represented by an image of a person with a rectangular frame behind them. To activate the Backdrop feature, simply click on this icon.

Here is a step-by-step process of how you can use the new background change AI feature on Instagram:

Start by snapping a photo or picking one from your camera roll. Tap the story icon at the top of your Instagram screen.

Once your photo is on the editing screen, tap the three dots at the top right corner. Select ‘Backdrop’ from the menu.

Instagram will analyse different elements in your photo, such as the background and people.

You can select or deselect various areas of your photo. The unselected areas will be replaced when generating a new backdrop.

After making your selections, tap ‘Next.’

Provide a prompt in English for the backdrop. This will guide the AI in generating a new background.

The background of the image will display a checkered pattern, similar to popular photo editing software like Photoshop.

A text box will appear, asking you to ‘Describe the backdrop you want.’ Input your desired description.

Tap ‘Next.’

Two backdrop options will be generated based on your prompt.

If you’re dissatisfied with the options, tap the refresh icon to generate another background using the same prompt.

To change the prompt, tap it at the bottom and enter a new one.

Choose the option you prefer, then tap ‘Next.’

When ready to share, tap ‘Your Story’ in the bottom left.

The prompt you used will be added to your story as a sticker. You can reposition it by tapping and dragging or delete it by dragging it to the delete option.

While using the feature, remember a few things:

1. While the AI automatically selects elements like people and animals, you can tap to fine-tune the selection and keep what you want in the final image.

2. AI-generated photos will be clearly marked as such, avoiding any potential misuse.

3. Be mindful of personal information in your text prompts, and remember that AI-generated images may not always be accurate or appropriate.

4. Finally, Meta may collect and use information like text prompts and generated images for AI model improvement, as outlined in their Privacy Policy.