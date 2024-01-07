NMC mandates online-only process for PG medical admissions

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has mandated that the counselling for postgraduate medical admissions will be conducted exclusively in an online mode. The NMC’s “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023” stipulate that all rounds of counselling for PG seats must occur online, facilitated by state or central counselling authorities. The regulations emphasize common counselling for admission to postgraduate medical courses in India, solely based on merit lists from respective exams. Additionally, medical colleges must declare the fees for each course during the seat matrix entry, with failure to do so resulting in the exclusion of the seat.

The NMC has introduced changes to the examination system, incorporating formative assessment and multiple-choice questions in university exams to enhance objectivity and align with international standards. The District Residency Programme (DRP) has also been modified, reducing the bed requirement for district hospitals from 100 to 50. The DRP aims to train postgraduate students in district health systems and hospitals, strengthening healthcare services at the grassroots level. The new regulations address difficulties faced by students in registering their degrees after passing postgraduate exams, allowing medical colleges to commence postgraduate courses from the third year in undergraduate colleges. The regulations also permit government-owned non-teaching hospitals to start postgraduate courses without having undergraduate colleges, facilitating the establishment of postgraduate medical colleges in smaller government and district hospitals. Additionally, the regulations outline a penalty clause, including monetary penalties, seat reduction, or complete stoppage of admissions for non-compliance.