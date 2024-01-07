Passenger train to restart services from Jan 10

After nearly seven years, the Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train is set to resume operations on January 10, according to an official announcement on Saturday. Amresh Kumar, the senior divisional commercial manager of Dhanbad Rail Division, stated that authorities have granted approval for the restart, and the train will run six days a week, connecting Dhanbad and Bokaro districts. The train services were suspended on June 15, 2017, due to the risk of fire under the tracks, based on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS). A total of 26 passenger and express trains on the route were suspended at that time. Although the track was reopened in 2019, most trains were restored, excluding the Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train until now.

Dhanbad Sadar MLA Raj Sinha expressed satisfaction with the successful efforts to restart the Dhanbad-Chandrapura passenger train. The resumption is expected to enhance connectivity between the districts and provide a crucial transportation link for the residents of the region.