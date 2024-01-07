PM Modi Expected to Speak at Two Public Meetings in February

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the BJP is refining its campaign strategy in Telangana, planning two large public meetings in February featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scheduled for both north and south Telangana, the party aims to reach a maximum number of voters and energize its cadre. With the goal of securing at least 10 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP aspires to become the primary opposition party in Telangana, challenging the BRS. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set this target for the party, intending to position the BJP for a significant role in the state’s politics by the next assembly elections, potentially facing off with the Congress.

The saffron party’s state leadership has already formed various committees to streamline campaign operations, covering areas like coordination, elections, development initiatives, schemes outreach, women’s empowerment, and outreach to SC/ST communities. The leaders, along with national party in-charges Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal, plan to hold meetings with these committees on January 7 and 8 to provide instructions and share strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, emphasizing the significance of a door-to-door campaign.