Police seizes cocaine worth Rs 9 crore, 2 Nigerian nationals arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai police arrested 2 Nigerian nationals and seized cocaine worth Rs 9 crore. The accused were arrested near Hansa Industrial Estate on Saki Vihar Road in the western suburb of Saki Naka.

‘Based on this information, the police had kept a vigil in front of Hansa Industrial Estate, when both the suspects reached the spot. So the police stopped them and searched them, 88 big capsules were found in their bags. 880 grams of cocaine drugs were recovered from the accused, which is worth Rs 9 crore in the international market,’ the police said.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for second day in a row

Sakinaka Police is interrogating both the accused to find out to whom they had come to supply the drugs. Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act.