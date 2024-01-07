Recipe for delicious spinach omelette

Ingredients:

– 2-3 large eggs

– Handful of fresh spinach, chopped

– 1/4 cup grated cheese (optional)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1 tablespoon olive oil or butter

Instructions:

1. Crack the eggs into a bowl and whisk them until well beaten.

2. Add the chopped spinach to the eggs and mix well. If you’re using cheese, you can add it to the mixture as well.

3. Heat olive oil or butter in a non-stick skillet over medium heat.

4. Pour the egg and spinach mixture into the skillet, spreading it evenly.

5. Cook the omelette for a few minutes until the edges start to set.

6. Gently lift the edges with a spatula, allowing any uncooked egg to flow underneath.

7. Continue cooking until the omelette is almost set but still slightly runny on top.

8. Carefully fold the omelette in half using the spatula.

9. Cook for an additional minute or until the inside is fully cooked.

10. Slide the spinach omelette onto a plate, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot.